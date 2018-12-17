CAMP FIRE

Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno and other locations

Calling all beer lovers! Resilience IPA is now on tap in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
You have a chance to help the victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California -- by purchasing a drink or two.

At the end of November, Sierra Nevada put out a request to breweries to make their own version of their recipe called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA."

Our local Tioga-Sequoia answered the call and now it's ready to be served.

Starting Monday, the beer went on tap at all of its locations.

Brewmaster Andrew Ford says it tastes a lot like Sierra Nevada's "Torpedo."

"It's a classic west coast IPA. Its got a lot of caramel notes and its got a lot of citrusy hops, centennial, cascade - nothing too out of the box. It's pretty classic. It's still a really good beer," said Ford.

Sequoia Brewing is hosting a "Resilience Night" this Thursday celebrating the new beer on tap.

All three locations - Tower District, Champlain and Perrin, and Downtown Visalia are participating.

They made about 210 gallons and expect it to last through the end of the month.
