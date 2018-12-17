Calling all beer lovers.You have a chance to help the victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California -- by purchasing a drink or two.At the end of November, Sierra Nevada put out a request to breweries to make their own version of their recipe called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA."Our local Tioga-Sequoia answered the call and now it's ready to be served.Starting Monday, the beer went on tap at all of its locations.Brewmaster Andrew Ford says it tastes a lot like Sierra Nevada's "Torpedo.""It's a classic west coast IPA. Its got a lot of caramel notes and its got a lot of citrusy hops, centennial, cascade - nothing too out of the box. It's pretty classic. It's still a really good beer," said Ford.Sequoia Brewing is hosting a "Resilience Night" this Thursday celebrating the new beer on tap.All three locations - Tower District, Champlain and Perrin, and Downtown Visalia are participating.They made about 210 gallons and expect it to last through the end of the month.