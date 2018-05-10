FRESNO

Food Commons Fresno looking to expand, but needs help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From farm to fork, Food Commons Fresno is changing the way we eat. They package and distribute food at an affordable price, grown right here in the Central Valley.

"Why shouldn't you be eating the best food in the world and why shouldn't you save money while you do it," said Ooooby Operations Manager Eric De Jong.

They are trying to change the food landscape through a new facility that would meet increased demand. The Hub would give life to an empty lot along Fruit and California in Southwest Fresno. Blong Lee Senior Business Development Manager said it would transform the area.

"You have more payday lenders out in west Fresno then you do food options," said Lee.

It would include a warehouse distribution center, a community kitchen, and even an orchard. About 40 jobs would be created, and people who live in the area would benefit from an affordable grocery store.

"So much food is being grown all around us, and yet much of that food is not accessible to the families or even the farm workers themselves," said Lee.

Food Commons says they can not do it alone, they are looking for investors to help them fund the $4.5 million facility, $1-million would help existing operations, and the remainder goes into the Hub.

"We thoroughly believe that everyone should be eating healthy food, not just those who can afford to go the expensive organic grocery stores," said De Jong.

To make all of this a reality, Food Commons needs to reach their goal by November; if they can't, they will have to try to extend the date.
