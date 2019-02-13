VALENTINE'S DAY

Heart-shaped everything! Here's some V-Day themed food you can get around Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some local eateries are getting into the lovey-dovey spirit - gearing up for a tasty Valentine's Day.

However, there is limited time to get your hands on some heart shaped foods.

In Southeast Fresno, Sunnyside Donuts on Kings Canyon and Clovis is serving up heart-shaped donuts.

The baker there cuts each one out by hand.. and there are plenty of flavors to choose from.

But get there early! The family-owned business says they expect to sell out.

And if you're looking for a main course meal - Me-N-Eds is once again offering its heart-shaped pizza.

The Valentine's tradition is available right now through tomorrow.

A heart-shaped pizza with one topping is $13.95.

If this is your plan for dinner - you may want to call as soon as possible. Orders for their pies fill up fast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's dayfood
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
The best chocolate for making Valentine's desserts
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
More valentine's day
FOOD & DRINK
The best chocolate for making Valentine's desserts
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Sandwich lovers: "Ike's Love and Sandwiches" opens in Fresno
Donut Sticks coming to McDonald's next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple in Southeast Fresno
'Snowna Lisa': Man creates turns ice rink into masterpiece
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Show More
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer on administrative leave
The best chocolate for making Valentine's desserts
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
More News