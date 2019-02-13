Some local eateries are getting into the lovey-dovey spirit - gearing up for a tasty Valentine's Day.However, there is limited time to get your hands on some heart shaped foods.In Southeast Fresno, Sunnyside Donuts on Kings Canyon and Clovis is serving up heart-shaped donuts.The baker there cuts each one out by hand.. and there are plenty of flavors to choose from.But get there early! The family-owned business says they expect to sell out.And if you're looking for a main course meal - Me-N-Eds is once again offering its heart-shaped pizza.The Valentine's tradition is available right now through tomorrow.A heart-shaped pizza with one topping is $13.95.If this is your plan for dinner - you may want to call as soon as possible. Orders for their pies fill up fast.