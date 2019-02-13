FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Some local eateries are getting into the lovey-dovey spirit - gearing up for a tasty Valentine's Day.
However, there is limited time to get your hands on some heart shaped foods.
In Southeast Fresno, Sunnyside Donuts on Kings Canyon and Clovis is serving up heart-shaped donuts.
The baker there cuts each one out by hand.. and there are plenty of flavors to choose from.
But get there early! The family-owned business says they expect to sell out.
And if you're looking for a main course meal - Me-N-Eds is once again offering its heart-shaped pizza.
The Valentine's tradition is available right now through tomorrow.
A heart-shaped pizza with one topping is $13.95.
If this is your plan for dinner - you may want to call as soon as possible. Orders for their pies fill up fast.