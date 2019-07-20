restaurant

New restaurant in River Park is inspired by Disney's California Adventure 'Soarin' ride

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new restaurant landing soon in Fresno's River Park.

Officials at The Hangar gave Action News a tour of the new eatery, located in the spot formerly occupied by World Sports Cafe.

The founder is a huge fan of "Soarin' over the World" at Disney's California Adventure park and was inspired to create a similar experience for families.

Some of the most popular dishes are the crispy chicken sandwich, the western bacon cheeseburger and the Hawaiian dog.

"We are so excited to be a part of Fresno and the whole community," said director of operations, Bitsy Coe. "We love River Park. They are just doing more innovative and exciting things, so it's exciting for us to be a part of that, too."

Saturday night, the restaurant will host a VIP event to give a select few a first taste of the menu.

The owners have not announced an opening date for the public; however, they say it will be sometime next week.

Culichi Town's dishes are a fusion of cultures, borrowing from the Japanese to create something new.

