fruit

Fresh Del Monte produces $49 Pinkglow Pineapples

When you think of pink food, what comes to mind?

Cotton candy maybe? Probably not pineapple.

But think again.

Fresh Del Monte has produced Pinkglow Pineapples.



They just came out Monday, but this pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress.

Fresh Del Monte started developing the pineapple back in 2005 and then got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.

"Pinkglow Pineapples contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives some produce its red color (e.g. tomatoes,watermelon), which makes this product pink," Fresh Del Monte says.

RELATED: How to peel pineapple: Unconventional method goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Twitter users were going wild for videos of pineapples being ''peeled.''



The company says the fruit takes about two years to grow and then they're handpicked in "ultra-limited harvests" on a select farm in Costa Rica.

This means each pineapple will cost you! $49 each.

But Fresh Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet.

These Pinkglow Pineapples are supposed to be juicier and sweeter.

They are available through select online retailers and you get a certificate of authenticity with each one.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldfruit
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRUIT
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Once dangerous intersection now serves fresh produce in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier'
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Fresno Police continuing operation to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Suspects lead deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Recently re-opened Fresno Co. businesses could be forced to close again
Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing: LIVE
Clovis Unified parents given 2 learning options for students
Some Visalia residents eligible for $5,000 in COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News