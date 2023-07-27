Former Clovis Unified teacher sentenced in case involving student

A former Clovis Unified teacher learned his fate Wednesday after a years-long trial involving three of his students.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis Unified teacher learned his fate Wednesday after a years-long trial involving three of his students.

In late 2018, Kenneth Lee was accused of sexual misconduct in his classroom. He was sentenced Wednesday on a lesser charge.

"The audacity of his plea. To me, it indicates that he minimized his deviant sexual behaviors towards my daughter thus far he has not taken accountability and/or responsibility," said the victim's mother.

For four years, the mother of a student who claimed Lee touched her inappropriately has sought punishment for the former Clovis Unified teacher.

The victim claimed in 2018 Lee, her then-50-year-old teacher, touched her inappropriately while giving her a hug on several occasions. Two other accusers also came forward.

Lee was arrested in early 2019 for sexual misconduct and charged with a felony of lewd act upon a 14 or 15-year-old child.

Earlier this month that charge was dropped, instead the Fresno County District Attorney's Office charged Lee with misdemeanor battery.

Lee pleaded no contest.

He will not spend any more time in jail, is on probation for the next year, and a protective order was issued to keep Lee away from the victim. In court Wednesday, the victim's mother expressed both her and her daughter's disappointment with the sentence.

"So my recommendations of appropriate sentencing are maximum jail time, maximum probation with conditions of community service that is not signed off by a Hmong organization, counseling, sex offender treatment, sex addict anonymous," said the victim's mother.

The judge took issue with parts of her statement

"Clearly the complaining witness was a minor who was touched in an offensive way. That is the crime that Mr. Lee admitted to," said Hon. Arlan Harrell, Fresno County Superior Court. "This is not felonious conduct. This is misdemeanor conduct which usually results in some time in custody in the Fresno County Jail, not state prison."

Lee's attorneys felt the deal was fair.

"I appreciate them dismissing all the sexual assault charges, there were some evidentiary issues," said attorney Kathy Bird.

Lee's attorneys said the fact he has not been teaching since 2018 after being an educator for more than 20 years has also served as punishment.

"We will do a motion to expunge at the end of his term of probation and so hopefully he will have his teaching credential back," said Bird.

According to Action News' legal analyst, for Lee to return to the classroom, he would need to make an appeal to the teaching board in Sacramento.

Lee will also have to pay restitution. That amount will be based on the outcome of a civil lawsuit filed by the victim's family. The next hearing on that is July 31.

