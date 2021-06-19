Vintage home goods store opens in Fresno's Tower District

"You're never going to find a pattern like this in a big box store," explained Juliann Love about a unique couch at her store.
Love is the owner of Found Collective in central Fresno, which is a vintage home goods store.
She has a passion for interior design and has been reselling vintage goods since 2017. During the pandemic and after the birth of her daughter, she decided it was time to open a shop.
"It just felt right. We felt such a peace making this happen during a pandemic like crazy people. I feel like Fresno really comes together when they really love and really support small businesses," Love said.
The humble space is located off Olive Avenue and Calaveras Street by appointment for now.
Love and her husband search for special items across the state and showcase them in Fresno.
"Everything is curated. We see the things that we purchase, and this is how all the space is going to look and work out," Love said.
She's connected with many customers on social media through their Instagram, where they sell pieces.
Love is now learning how to run a business while juggling many hats.
"I'm just someone who has dreams and wants to see them unfold and I'm really thankful things are unfolding in a way that I dreamed to happen," Love said.
A calling to create and curate that's she's now sharing with the community.
Found Collective plans to open June 26 and June 27 to the community if you'd like to see their treasures.