business

Vintage home goods store opens in Fresno's Tower District

Cups and vases are just a few of the items carefully crafted and set up inside Found Collective in Fresno's Tower District.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vintage home goods store opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cups and vases are just a few of the items carefully crafted and set up inside Found Collective in Fresno's Tower District.

"You're never going to find a pattern like this in a big box store," explained Juliann Love about a unique couch at her store.

Love is the owner of Found Collective in central Fresno, which is a vintage home goods store.

She has a passion for interior design and has been reselling vintage goods since 2017. During the pandemic and after the birth of her daughter, she decided it was time to open a shop.

"It just felt right. We felt such a peace making this happen during a pandemic like crazy people. I feel like Fresno really comes together when they really love and really support small businesses," Love said.

The humble space is located off Olive Avenue and Calaveras Street by appointment for now.

Love and her husband search for special items across the state and showcase them in Fresno.

"Everything is curated. We see the things that we purchase, and this is how all the space is going to look and work out," Love said.

She's connected with many customers on social media through their Instagram, where they sell pieces.

Love is now learning how to run a business while juggling many hats.

"I'm just someone who has dreams and wants to see them unfold and I'm really thankful things are unfolding in a way that I dreamed to happen," Love said.

A calling to create and curate that's she's now sharing with the community.

Found Collective plans to open June 26 and June 27 to the community if you'd like to see their treasures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno tower districtbusinesshomevintage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
Action News Morning Update
Grede focuses on lifting women, founders of color as 'Guest Shark'
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News