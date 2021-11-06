Fresno Pacific University president leaving position, retiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University president Dr. Joseph Jones is stepping away from his role and has decided to retire.An e-mail to students and staff Friday afternoon announced Jones' decision.The college board of trustees is now starting the process to find the next president.The statement from the board said in part, "On behalf of the FPU Board of Trustees, I want to thank Joe and Yvette for their faithful service to the university and to the communities the university serves."