Fresno Yosemite International Airport closer to terminal expansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport is a step closer to a major terminal expansion.

The Fresno City Council awarded the construction contract for the project Thursday.

It includes expanding the areas used by larger planes and remodeling the TSA screening area.

The project is estimated to cost $120 million and will be paid through federal and local funding.

The city's director of aviation says this is the airport's first major improvement in more than two decades.

It should open to the public by December 2024.