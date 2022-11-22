Fresno Yosemite International Airport bracing for busy travel week

Not only is travel expected to be up 1.2 percent compared to last year -- most flights are already booked.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- AAA predicts this Thanksgiving travel week (Nov. 23-27) will be the third-busiest since it first started tracking in 2000, and the busiest since before the pandemic.

"Don't miss that holiday connection with your friends and family, don't miss Thanksgiving dinner. Get to the airport on time," said Vikkie Calderon, spokesperson for the airport.

So you should expect more crowded terminals and anticipate long TSA lines.

"We also encourage travelers to show up prepared for travel. Before you leave the house, just make sure that you don't have any prohibited items in your checked bag or your carry on bag," said Calderon.