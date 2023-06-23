The suspect is wanted for voluntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Suspect accused of killing Fresno man with stray bullet arrested in Oklahoma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in the stray bullet shooting that killed a 51-year-old Fresno man has been arrested.

Fresno Police say 42-year-old Kevin King was arrested by Sheriff's deputies in Garvin County, Oklahoma on Thursday.

King is accused of negligently firing a single round that went through a wall and struck his neighbor, Victor Becerra who was holding his grandchild in the unit next door.

"He didn't just take a man from us. He took a father, son, husband, a grandpa," said Becerra's daughter, Noemi Becerra.

The shooting happened on Monday, January 2 in the area of Blythe Avenue and Austin Way.

King is still in custody in Garvin County, Oklahoma and is awaiting extradition to Fresno County.

He is facing multiple felony weapon charges as well as voluntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Photo of Kevin King, the suspect, provided by the Fresno Police Department.

