armed robbery

19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno robberies, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Investigators say Daylon Perry is considered armed and dangerous.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a 19-year-old wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies across northwest and central Fresno.

Investigators say Daylon Perry is considered armed and dangerous.

The series of robberies happened over the course of hours. Officials said the brazen suspects victimized ten people, including teenagers.

RELATED: Fresno police continue search for suspects in series of armed robberies

After receiving various tips, Fresno police robbery detectives arrested three suspects, but now the search is on for Perry.

Police believe Perry was also involved in a gang-related shooting on July 21 that left one person injured.

Investigators are asking anyone who may see Perry or know his whereabouts to contact the Fresno Police Department.

RELATED: Fresno police searching for suspects in series of armed robberies

Perry will be charged with ten counts of felony armed robbery and another ten counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department investigating detective at 559-621-2083. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralfresno northwestrobberysuspect profilemost wantedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
1 shot by gunmen during armed robbery at Visalia store
19-year-old arrested for Fresno armed robberies, shooting
2 injured after gunman breaks into SE Fresno home
5 arrested in connection to Tulare Co. crime spree that turned deadly
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News