Driver leads deputies on short chase through northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase in northwest Fresno on Monday morning.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies tried to pull over 34-year-old Robert Garrett for a traffic violation near Fig Garden just after 2 am.
When the deputies approached Garrett's car, he sped off and led them on a ten-minute pursuit.
The car chase ended when Garrett slammed into a parked vehicle near Ila and Rialto.
Authorities arrested Garret and found he was on parole for a recent burglary charge.
Officials said he didn't have a warrant out for his arrest, so they're trying to determine why he tried to get away from them.
