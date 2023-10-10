Baby giraffe makes debut at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The zoo announced their baby Masai giraffe named Muhimu made his debut Monday on Habitat at Twiga Terrace.

The zoo says to plan an early visit so you can catch the baby giraffe exploring his new habitat with the rest of the herd.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has a new animal for you to come and visit.

The zoo announced their baby Masai giraffe named Muhimu made his debut Monday on Habitat at Twiga Terrace.

The baby giraffe can be seen periodically during the mornings before he heads back behind the scenes for his bottle feeding.

His mother, Siku, gave birth to him back in May.

Muhimu had to be bottle-fed by the animal care team, but now is healthy and out and about.

The zoo says to plan an early visit so you can catch the baby giraffe exploring his new habitat with the rest of the herd.