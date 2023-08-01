Free tickets for families to Fresno Chaffee Zoo through 'Access for All' program

Community partners are taking action to make the Fresno Chaffee Zoo more accessible to families in our community.

With help from local organizations, 10,000 zoo tickets will be distributed to local families.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community partners are taking action to make the Fresno Chaffee Zoo more accessible to families in our community.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, along with One Fresno Foundation, has announced the return of the zoo's "Access for All" program.

With help from local organizations, 10,000 zoo tickets will be distributed to local families.

Leaders with Fresno Housing said there is a lot to consider when families visit the zoo, such as transportation barriers, entrance fees, and parking expenses.

"I know of several kids that live very close to here that have never been to the zoo before," says Fresno Housing Deputy Executive Director Tammy Townsend.

This is the third year of the zoo's "Access for All" Program.

It is actively looking for more sponsors in hopes of serving even more families in the future.

The program was made possible through One Fresno Foundation, Fresno Housing, United Security Bank and Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.