Fresno Chaffee Zoo holds its grand opening of 'Kingdoms of Asia' exhibit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has opened its long-awaited Kingdoms of Asia expansion.

The addition includes exhibits for Malayan tigers, Komodo dragons, sloth bears, Asian songbirds and many other animals.

Beyond that, visitors can learn about the geography, people, and wildlife of Southeast Asia.

Zoo leaders hope visitors walk away with a wealth of new knowledge.

"We hope that we have mixed these conservation messages into our into the experience of kingdoms of Asia," General Curator Nicole Presley says. "We hope that guests walk away with a renewed appreciation for the animals and that part of the world and take away some actions that they can incorporate into their daily lives to help save the planet."

Member preview days for Kingdoms of Asia were previously canceled, but zoo officials announced they're hosting special member nights on June 16th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th.