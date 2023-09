If you're planning to visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend, there's a change you need to know about.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning to visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this weekend, there's a change you need to know about.

Starting Friday, September 1, the zoo is changing its hours.

For the early birds, it will now open an hour later.

The hours will be 9 am until 4 pm instead of 8 am until 2 pm.

You can learn more, buy tickets and plan your visit by visiting the zoo's website.