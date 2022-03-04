building fire

Fire destroys historic building in Fresno's Chinatown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire destroys historic building in Fresno's Chinatown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a historic building in Fresno's Chinatown on Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 2 am on Kern and F Streets.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke.

The building was marked with a big red "X," meaning it is hazardous and too dangerous for anyone to go inside. That forced crews to take on the firefight from outside the building and made searching inside impossible.

Officials say there were no reports of anyone inside the building.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames and spent the early morning hours trying to clear hotspots. The building walls were still standing, but they were left entirely charred.

Action News spoke with a Chinatown preservation member who said that the building had been vacant for about 20 years. She said it used to belong to Fresno's Chinese Association. The group sold it to the preservation association, which had hopes of restoring the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities have F Street closed while they continue to clean up the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno chinatownbuilding firehistoric districtfire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Fire tears through abandoned building in Le Grand
Downtown Visalia furniture store damaged by fire
1 suffers burns in Atwater building fire
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through abandoned building in Le Grand
Local companies big and small raise relief funds for Ukraine crisis
Tulare educator accused of sharing child pornography with child
Alleged sexual abuse prompts lawsuit against Merced chiropractor
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare, police say
Domestic violence charges won't be filed against Sanger mayor, DA says
Show More
Police announce more arrests in deadly shooting at bowling alley
Children among 4 killed in Fresno County crash with semi-truck
Newsom unveils plan to force some CA homeless people into treatment
Dine and Dish: A taste of Basque food at Wool Growers in Los Banos
Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
More TOP STORIES News