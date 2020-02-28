Court denies basketball head coach's restraining order against Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College head coach will not be able to do his job for the rest of the season.Men's basketball coach Ed Madec was denied a temporary restraining order in court on Thursday afternoon.Madec is currently in a legal battle with the college after they placed him on administrative leaveA team of players filed into the courthouse, many hoping that he'd be allowed to coach the rest of the season.Madec was placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation into potential violations of California Community College Athletic Association regulations."I don't know what they're hoping to accomplish by stopping their basketball coach from coaching the team. This investigation has been going on for 13 months and two days after I deny their request for tax return. It's suspicious," says Madec's attorney Ryan Griffith.The lawsuit also mentions Madec's career of winning 14 straight conference titles and more than 400 career wins during his time as a junior college coach.Griffith argued that the players are the ones facing the consequences as they could possibly lose their scholarships.He says he plans to refile and hopefully come back to court next week.Action News did reach out to Fresno City College officials in regards to the case, but they declined to further comment.