Fresno City College instructor arrested after making threats to dean and students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College instructor is out of police custody after making threats to the dean and students.

State Center Community College District Police say 36-year-old Richard Gregory Fine was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening a Fresno City College Dean and their family, as well as all students.

Based on the messages, police believe Fine poses a serious and ongoing threat to students and staff.

Police did not reveal what those messages were.

If you see Fine on campus, officers urge you to not confront him and instead call the police at (559) 244-6140.

Fine is described as a 5'11" brown hair, brown-eyed white man that weighs around 180 pounds.

EDITORS NOTE: We incorrectly put the dean's name in a previous version of this story. We regret the error and have made the necessary changes.