FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Christopher Washington was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court. His attorney entered a plea on his behalf.

"Enter pleas of not guilty to all counts denying special allegations or enhancements."

The criminal complaint alleges Washington who is 25, performed a sex act, oral copulation, on a 17-year-old girl who was unable to give consent because she was under the influence of a drink called '4 Lokos.'

It's a 12% alcohol beverage loaded with energy drink supplements that are said to be exceptionally potent and has been banned in some states.

A statement from Fresno City College says campus police responded to a call of sexual misconduct and found three intoxicated students locked in a bathroom stall.

Washington was elected head of the Fresno City College Association Student Government in July.

He's generated controversy by kicking others out of meetings and in an interview with the campus newspaper, the Rampage, he outlined his leadership philosophy.

" Sometimes you have to break the rules to get things done."

Christopher Washington is now facing felony charges and is being held on $40,000 bail in the Fresno County Jail.
