Fresno Mass Shooting: Fresno County coroner identifies 4 killed at backyard party

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims killed in a mass shooting at an east central Fresno home Sunday night.

The victims are 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, who all lived in Fresno.

It has been a day full of tears and disbelief for family, friends and fans.

One of the men killed was a famous musical artist. Xy Lee was a well-known singer in the Hmong community. Monday the program manager at KBIF Hmong radio honored the late singer and choked back tears while playing his latest songs.

23-year-old Xy Lee was a well-known singer in the Hmong community.



Lee was known for writing and singing melodic love ballads. He's originally from Los Angeles but moved the Central Valley a few years ago. He gained his initial fame on YouTube and social media, but he gained a massive following that helped ignite his successful career.

"They are very well known in the Hmong community, just like American Justin Bieber, so their music is worldwide, international," said Moua Vang, program director of KBIF Hmong radio.

Kou Xiong lived at the home where the shocking attack happened. He was also the father of a little girl; friends say she is around five years old.

38-year-old Kou Xiong lived at the home where the shocking attack happened.



The other victims, Phia and Kalaxang were also well-liked and enjoyed playing soccer. Several of the men injured also played soccer in a league together.

Loved ones say the four victims were humble, loving and generous men.

The four men were caught off-guard by the gunman, police say. Six others were shot. Three remain at Community Regional Medical Center, and three others were treated and are recovering at home.
