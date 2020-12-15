Holiday blood drive happening this week at Clovis Rodeo Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take part in a week-long blood drive and help save lives this holiday season.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Central California Blood Center to put on the Holiday Heroes Drive at the Clovis Rodeo Hall this week.You can make a donation each day from 1 pm to 6 pm through this Friday, December 18.Organizers say donations are especially crucial during the holiday season when most of their blood banks run low.The blood center is also taking new measures to keep donors safe."With COVID-19, we've had to make lots of precautions, we've had to spread out chairs, masks are required, we're wiping things before and after each donation. We're really encouraging people who are willing and able to come out and donate today," said Gordon Halstead with Central California Blood Center.Officials say one donation of blood can save up to three lives in the hospital.