Shots fired between 2 cars leads to high-speed chase in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Fresno County on Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say they saw two cars, a black sedan, and a silver Mailbu, speeding on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue around 4:30 a.m.As the officers were following the vehicles toward the westbound Highway 180 interchange, the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the silver Malibu.Officials say the driver of the black car took off after the shooting, reaching speeds up to 140 miles per hour, and causing officers to give up the pursuit.Meanwhile, more officers followed the Malibu until it came to a dead-end at Yuba and Ashlan Avenues. Two people inside the car tried to run away through a nearby vineyard, but were eventually taken into custody.No one was injured.