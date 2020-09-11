Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was severely injured after her motorcycle crashed into the side of a car in Fresno County on Friday morning.The California Highway Patrol said the rider was driving on Manning Avenue and slammed into a Dodge Charger at Leonard Avenue around 4 a.m.Officers say the car was pulled out too far into the roadway, causing the collision.The motorcyclist was thrown from her bike. She was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.CHP officers shut down the roadway to investigate, but it has since reopened.