Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As of Tuesday, 146 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Fresno County. County Officials are now breaking down those cases by community.

The City of Fresno lands at the top of the list with 93 patients. Clovis follows behind in a distant second with 15.


SOURCE: Fresno County Department of Public Health

"In the metropolitan area there are more cases there as opposed to in the rural areas, however, we are seeing pockets even in the rural areas, where this virus has, I don't want to say taken a hold, but it has had an impact," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

One of those communities is Firebaugh.

The city of a little more than 8,000 people has 12 confirmed cases, the third most in the county.

Going into the weekend, local leaders are worried that Easter festivities could lead to even more spread.

As a preventative measure, all Fresno County and city parks will be closed for the holiday.

"We want to limit groups of 10 or more," Magsig said. "We really want to make sure that families need to be together, but to the extent that we can stop having big parties."

County officials say they have implemented various measures to reduce COVID-19 spread, but are still asking for voluntary compliance.

Many were implemented after the county's first confirmed case. This includes closing facilities and creating informational resources like hotlines and housing the homeless.

"Three different locations and 300 beds, which are pretty much full as of today," said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

The county continues collecting protective gear donations, which are being stored at the former Costco on Ashlan and Peach.

Fresno County officials say they don't plan on issuing a countywide shelter in place order but instead will continue to follow the governor's guidelines.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
