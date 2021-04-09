Fuel tank truck crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash involving a fuel tank truck in Fresno County.The crash happened shortly before 5:00 am on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue.Officials say the driver of the truck was northbound on the highway when he crashed into a car stalled in one of the lanes.The driver told Action News he didn't have time to react before he hit the car.The truck hit a tractor-trailer, and they both went through a chain link fence along Highway 99 before hitting at least three tractors at a yard facility for Booth Machinery.No one was injured. Officials say the driver of the small car was not at the scene.Officials say the fuel truck had just dropped off its load, which prevented the crash from being much worse.