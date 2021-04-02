fatal crash

Driver killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County on Friday morning.

Officers responded to Howard Avenue north of Ashlan Avenue shortly after 4:00 am.

The CHP says a male driver was northbound on Howard when, for an unknown reason, he drifted across the southbound lane and crashed into a parked trailer carrying a container along the dirt shoulder of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.



Officers are working to determine the cause of the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were factors.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office was responding to the scene to begin their investigation. Authorities planned to have the roadway blocked for some time Friday morning. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal crashman killedcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Police investigating deadly crash in Los Banos
Motorcyclist killed after 2 crashes in Visalia
Woman arrested for DUI crash that killed her passenger
Fresno seeing 'alarming' rise in deadly crashes, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno gyms offering free MMA classes for vendors
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings County crash
30 years after the IRS bomb attack in Fresno
Fresno Co. warns against Easter, Spring Break gatherings
Fresno Co. residents can get vaccine if their family is eligible
Warrant: Fresno Co. employee took $16K from developer
Use FresGO app for City of Fresno's repair, clean-up services
Show More
Clovis Rodeo to be held in-person with some changes
Opening Day: Fresno seniors play bean bag baseball
TCSO makes history with new captain
Man killed in Visalia officer-involved shooting
Local organization helps rural communities get vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News