Driver killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County on Friday morning.Officers responded to Howard Avenue north of Ashlan Avenue shortly after 4:00 am.The CHP says a male driver was northbound on Howard when, for an unknown reason, he drifted across the southbound lane and crashed into a parked trailer carrying a container along the dirt shoulder of the road.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.Officers are working to determine the cause of the crash. It wasn't immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were factors.The Fresno County Coroner's Office was responding to the scene to begin their investigation. Authorities planned to have the roadway blocked for some time Friday morning. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.