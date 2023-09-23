70-year-old suspect arrested, man flown to hospital following shooting in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have a suspect in custody following a shooting in the community of Dunlap.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man was shot in the ear on Dunlap Road around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, who deputies say is a 70-year-old man, was arrested.

The 30-year-old man was flown to a local hospital, his condition remains unknown.

Deputies did not provide details on what led up to the shooting.

