1 dead following fiery crash in Fresno County, CHP confirms

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead following a fiery crash in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead following a fiery crash involving a semi truck in Fresno County.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Shields and Academy avenues.

A semi truck with a trailer full of gravel was traveling north on Academy and was approaching the Shields intersection when officers say a Ford Ranger pick-up truck failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Ford truck collided with the right axle of the trailer and was dragged 200 feet on Academy.

The trailer overturned, and the Ford Ranger caught on fire.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver was not hurt.

Northbound Academy Avenue will be closed for two hours for officers to conduct their investigation and for cleanup.

Officers are waiting for toxicology results to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story. (edited)