2 people killed in single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says alcohol appears to be to blame for a deadly crash in Fresno County following Saint Patrick's Day celebrations over the weekend.

The people killed have been identified as 32-year-old Chase McCutcheon and 24-year-old Jason Phillips.

It happened just after 1:30 am on the east side of Copper near Willow Avenue, just down the road from Clovis North High School.

Officers say three men were in a Tesla heading westbound on Copper when the car struck a center median guardrail and overturned before hitting another guardrail.

Officers say McCutcheon and Phillips were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car.

Both men died at the scene.

A third passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials say speed was also a factor in this crash.