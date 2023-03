Shooting leaves one dead in Fresno County, investigation underway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that turned deadly.

Deputies responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue between Bethel and Del Rey Avenues at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a person was shot and later died.

Homicide detectives are on scene collecting evidence.

