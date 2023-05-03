Fresno County hosts free screening of mental health film

Fresno County is kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

"Experiencing HOPE: Stories of Resiliency" tells the stories of people living and working in Fresno County.

The Department of Behavioral Health is offering a free film screening to shine a light on the hope and resiliency happening in the community.

Officials with the department hope the documentary will continue the conversation about mental health awareness.

"I think it's important to show stories of hope and resiliency to the community. When you see someone that's like yourself, you have the opportunity to say 'Maybe I can get through it. Maybe I can make it if they did it. Maybe I can do it too,'" said Brian Bishop, film director & FCDBH communications coordinator.

"Experiencing HOPE: Stories of Resiliency" tells the stories of people living and working in Fresno County -- community advocates, parents, students, religious leaders and therapists.

"I'm a therapist," said Trevor Birkholtz, a Fresno County clinical supervisor. "I'm not supposed to be depressed. You know, that's how I thought back then."

Birkholtz is one of several people who opens up about his own struggle with mental health.

Everyone's story is different, but they all eventually land on the same page.

"It's really about connection -- about human connection and the importance of people talking to each other," Bishop said. "That can be in asking for help, or that can just be in offering help."

As the documentary will show, on the other side of receiving or giving help -- that's where hope and healing unite.

"The world can always have more of that," said Birkholtz

The event is on Wednesday, May 3. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Tower Theatre.

Registration is free and can be done online.

Action News reporter Amanda Aguilar will be the emcee for the screening event.

