2nd Fresno County child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say

BREAKING: The Fresno County public health mortality review (posted 8/17) shows a second pediatric death.

It lists 212 total COVID-19 deaths. pic.twitter.com/BnnX1ZSlQg — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) August 21, 2020

I’ve confirmed the second pediatric COVID death was also a patient @CareForKids. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) August 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Fresno County child has died from apparent coronavirus complications, the public health department reported.The department's mortality review from Monday says a child between the ages of 1-17 died from the virus. The report was updated hours after the health department released their weekly update, and showed an additional 7 deaths.Valley Children's Hospital confirmed the child was a patient at their hospital.No further information was immediately available. Fresno County's Director of Public Health, Dr. Rais Vohra, did not have details on the pediatric patient's case.A Fresno County teenager was the first child in the state to die from COVID-19 last month. The teen had underlying health conditions, but no further information was provided.Fresno County's coronavirus cases are the highest in the Central Valley. As of Friday, the county had 212 deaths.