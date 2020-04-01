Deputies arrest suspect after hours-long standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County roadway has re-opened after sheriff's deputies ended an hours-long standoff with a man holed up inside a home near Auberry.Deputies and the SWAT team responded to a domestic violence call on Auberry Road north of Highway 168 at around 3 a.m on Wednesday.Officials say the 68-year-old man was threatening his wife and the responding law enforcement.Deputies say they stayed on the phone with the suspect for nearly six hours before finally convincing him to come out of the residence.He is currently in the hospital and in custody.Investigators say the man's wife had initially been inside the home, but made it out safely.Auberry Road at Frazier was closed for hours and detours were in place as authorities worked to bring the situation to a conclusion.