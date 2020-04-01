domestic violence

Deputies arrest suspect after hours-long standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County roadway has re-opened after sheriff's deputies ended an hours-long standoff with a man holed up inside a home near Auberry.

Deputies and the SWAT team responded to a domestic violence call on Auberry Road north of Highway 168 at around 3 a.m on Wednesday.

Officials say the 68-year-old man was threatening his wife and the responding law enforcement.

Deputies say they stayed on the phone with the suspect for nearly six hours before finally convincing him to come out of the residence.

He is currently in the hospital and in custody.

Investigators say the man's wife had initially been inside the home, but made it out safely.

Auberry Road at Frazier was closed for hours and detours were in place as authorities worked to bring the situation to a conclusion.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfriantcrimefresno countydomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Madera mother of two shot to death, husband arrested
Man leads police on 100 MPH pursuit, apprehended with help of K-9 officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News