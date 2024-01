New look for Fresno County Sheriff's Office patrol cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a fresh new look for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The department will be changing its current patrol cars from a green and white design to black and white.

However, Sheriff John Zanoni said the green and gold color scheme won't be completely left in the dust.

The colors will still be incorporated into the lettering on the sides and backs of vehicles.

It could take years before they're all changed over.