FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to dozens of homes in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.The crash happened around 2:00 am. on Bullard Avenue west of Marks Avenue.Fresno police say the driver of an Acura SUV hit the power pole, causing live wires to drop and igniting a fire that spread to nearby grass.Firefighters were able to put out the flames.The driver tried running but was caught by officers a short time later. They were not hurt.PG&E crews spent the morning repairing the pole and restoring power to 60 homes.It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.