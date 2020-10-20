1 arrested for DUI after rollover crash in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested for felony DUI after a rollover crash in northeast Fresno on Monday night.Fresno police say four men were in a Chevy Cruze, speeding westbound on Ashlan Avenue near Angus around 10:30 pm.The driver hit a parked car, and his vehicle flipped on impact.Officials say the driver and two of the passengers could get out of the car, but a third passenger was left pinned inside.The Fresno Fire department was called out to help free him."I think these young gentlemen, all in their 20s, are very fortunate to be alive, particularly the person that was pinned in. Luckily, he was wearing a seatbelt, the airbags deployed, so that saved his life," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.The passenger was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He is expected to recover.