Man accused of hitting, killing woman during police chase booked into the Fresno Co. Jail

Man accused in deadly crash booked into Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of killing a woman in downtown Fresno in a crash while trying to escape police was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday, three weeks after being captured by authorities in Arizona.

Marc Cain Rodriguez is now in the Fresno County Jail, where he faces murder charges, the sheriff's department said Thursday.

He was wanted for murder after the crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Fresno City College student Hannah Pimentel.

RELATED: 'I can't imagine why God took her': Family mourns teen killed by suspect fleeing from Fresno police

Investigators say Rodriguez was running from police when the crash happened at the intersection of N Street and Stanislaus Street.

Police say 31-year-old Rodriguez is a known gang member.

In the wake of the deadly crash on May 12, Fresno police announced changes to their chase policies.

RELATED: Fresno police change chase policies in the wake of deadly crashes

