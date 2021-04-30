trash

City of Fresno holding free dumping event this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to get rid of some unwanted items or trash, the City of Fresno is hosting a free dumping event this weekend.

Fresno residents can bring trash piles to the Caglia Environmental's Cedar Avenue Recycling & Transfer Station located on Cedar Avenue and Parkway Drive in southeast Fresno on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

The event runs from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.



Residents can dump several items, including box springs, scrap metal, appliances, headboards and more. You can find a full list of the city's accepted items by clicking here.

You must show that you are a Fresno resident before dumping any trash. Residents will have a one-ton pickup vehicle limit.

The city is asking those who interact with personnel at the event to wear face masks.

The city will hold a second event later next month on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.

For more information, go to the city's website or call 311 or 559-233-1158.

