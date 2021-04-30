City of Fresno holding free dumping event this weekend

Fresno residents can bring trash piles to the Caglia Environmental's Cedar Avenue Recycling & Transfer Station located on Cedar Avenue and Parkway Drive in southeast Fresno on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.
The event runs from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our next FREE Dump Event is right around the corner! During the weekend of May 1-2, you are invited to drop off your unwanted items between 6:00am - 3:00pm. Please reference the graphics above for the list of accepted and unaccepted items and more event details. We can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/9PXllo1cwc— City of Fresno Department of Public Utilities (@FresnoDPU) April 23, 2021
Residents can dump several items, including box springs, scrap metal, appliances, headboards and more. You can find a full list of the city's accepted items by clicking here.
You must show that you are a Fresno resident before dumping any trash. Residents will have a one-ton pickup vehicle limit.
The city is asking those who interact with personnel at the event to wear face masks.
The city will hold a second event later next month on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.
For more information, go to the city's website or call 311 or 559-233-1158.