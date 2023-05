The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is hiring for its "Head Start" program.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is hiring for its "Head Start" program.

A job fair will be held at the EOC building on Mariposa and H Streets this weekend.

The "Head Start: program provides services for children ages 0 to five years old.

The EOC is looking to hire early childhood care professionals and teachers.

The job fair will take place this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.