FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after flames burned part of a converted garage in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.The fire was first reported shortly after 5:00 am on Olive Avenue and 5th Street.Officials say a discarded couch was set on fire and spread to the exterior wall of the garage.Neighbors warned the person living inside it and helped them fight the blaze until fire crews arrived.Fire officials say the flames damaged the exterior wall, and now the garage is temporarily unlivable.No one was hurt.Officials say firefighters have responded to multiple fires in the area recently.