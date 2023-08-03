3 displaced after garage fire spreads to home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a garage in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 7:30 pm in the garage of a home near Katy and McKinley avenues.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire spread from the garage to the home, two outbuildings, and another garage.

Evacuations were put in place for other nearby homes but have since been lifted.

The Red Cross will be helping the three adults who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.