East central Fresno home damaged by fire, 4 people displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house fire in east central Fresno left four people displaced on Friday morning.The fire broke out before 1 am at a home on Simpson Avenue near Cedar Avenue.Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through a detached garage. The fire soon spread to a two-story home.Fire officials said one of the residents is to thank for making sure everyone made it out safely."One occupant said she actually heard popping, a popping noise, looked out, saw a glow, went downstairs, saw what was on fire and alerted the rest of the occupants at home," said Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.The flames damaged the back of the house. Fire officials said there was also smoke damage inside the home.Gas and power were shut off to the house until repairs can be completed.The cause of the fire is under investigation.