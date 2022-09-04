Fresno roadway closed, semi-trucks burned down due to fire

The fire was so intense that an ABC30 crew saw only twisted, charred remains of some of the trucks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 50 firefighters are battling flames at a truck yard in west central Fresno.

The fire was sparked at about 3 pm in the area of Marks and Clinton on one of the hottest Labor Day weekends in Fresno's history.

RELATED: Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley

Crews have shut down Marks Avenue north of Clinton all the way to Princeton as they try to bring the blaze under control.

Fresno Fire officials say a semi-truck caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to five other semi-trucks.

Thick, black clouds of smoke from the fire filled the skies and could be seen from miles away.

The fire was so intense that an ABC30 crew saw only twisted, charred remains of some of the trucks.

This story is developing. Stay with Action news on air and online for updates.