fog

Dense fog rolls into Central California after storm

Drivers heading out for their morning commute will need to take extra precautions while traveling.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Dense fog rolls into Central California, advisory in effect until 12 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a storm brought heavy rain and snow to Central California earlier this week, fog rolled into the region on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory early Wednesday morning, but by 8 am the advisory had been canceled after the fog burned off.

RELATED: Watch today's Accuweather Forecast

Foggy conditions are expected to continue the rest of the week. Drivers heading out for their morning commute will need to take extra precautions while traveling.

As you head out the door, officials suggest you slow down, use your low beam headlights, keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

On Tuesday, visibility was at three miles in Visalia and Porterville and one-fourth of a mile in Hanford. The South Valley was expected to be impacted the most by the fog again on Wednesday.

Dense morning fog can lead to bus delays for school districts. For the latest Foggy Day school bus schedules, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countytulare countykings countymadera countyfogweathertraffic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOG
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed in Madera County crash
South Valley school districts impacted by thick fog
Why dense fog makes house fires even more dangerous
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News