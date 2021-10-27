Dense fog rolls into Central California after storm

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory early Wednesday morning, but by 8 am the advisory had been canceled after the fog burned off.
Foggy conditions are expected to continue the rest of the week. Drivers heading out for their morning commute will need to take extra precautions while traveling.
As you head out the door, officials suggest you slow down, use your low beam headlights, keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
On Tuesday, visibility was at three miles in Visalia and Porterville and one-fourth of a mile in Hanford. The South Valley was expected to be impacted the most by the fog again on Wednesday.
