Gas prices up in Fresno ahead of Memorial Day weekend

If you're heading out of town for the holiday, be prepared to pay a little more at the pump. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Fresno is currently $4.03.
The price is more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy says the lowest gas prices in the state are $3.43, and the highest has hit $5.56.
The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said with oil's recent move lower we should start to see more drops at the pump in the near future.