gas prices

Gas prices up in Fresno ahead of Memorial Day weekend

GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Fresno is currently $4.03.
EMBED <>More Videos

Gas prices up in Fresno ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Days ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices have climbed in Fresno.

If you're heading out of town for the holiday, be prepared to pay a little more at the pump. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Fresno is currently $4.03.

The price is more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the lowest gas prices in the state are $3.43, and the highest has hit $5.56.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said with oil's recent move lower we should start to see more drops at the pump in the near future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnogas pricesautomotivegas station
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas prices drop slightly in Fresno County
Fresno gas prices continue to climb
Fresno gas prices rise above $4 this week
Gas prices are at a 7-year high, just in time for Memorial Day
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News