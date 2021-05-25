Gas prices up in Fresno ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Days ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices have climbed in Fresno.If you're heading out of town for the holiday, be prepared to pay a little more at the pump. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Fresno is currently $4.03.The price is more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than a year ago.GasBuddy says the lowest gas prices in the state are $3.43, and the highest has hit $5.56.The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said with oil's recent move lower we should start to see more drops at the pump in the near future.