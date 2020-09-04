Fresno Greek Fest offering food to-go amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's Fresno Greek Fest may look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are making sure people can still enjoy some of their favorite Greek foods.
Organizers are offering several to-go events where you can pick up a tray of delicious Greek food.
The first event will be held on Saturday, September 19, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Each event will feature a single menu. First up is the roast Athenian chicken quarter, Greek rice pilaf, Greek salad, Karidopita, and seasonal vegetables. The meal will cost $17.
You'll have to pre-order your meal by Wednesday, September 16.
Officials say they want to make sure people still enjoy part of the festival experience while keeping everyone safe.
Fresno Greek Fest will hold more to-go food events, and they'll announce times and dates in the future.
