Baseball back in downtown Fresno for Grizzlies' home opener

For Tuesday night's game, gates will open at 5:35 pm, pregame festivities begin at 6:15 and first pitch is at 6:50.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 2:53PM
Baseball returns to Downtown Fresno Tuesday as the Fresno Grizzlies take on the Stockton Ports.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baseball returns to Downtown Fresno Tuesday as the Fresno Grizzlies take on the Stockton Ports.

The home opener at Chukchansi Park will feature fireworks immediately after the game.

Fans will get to see the new playing field in action after the Grizzlies and the city of Fresno made several improvements to the park.

For Tuesday night's game, gates will open at 5:35 pm, pregame festivities begin at 6:15 and first pitch is at 6:50.

Tickets are still available.

