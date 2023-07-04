Fresno Grizzlies continue tradition of 4th of July game with firework show

If you're looking for something more than your average neighborhood firework show, Chukchansi park is the place to be on the 4th of July.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for something more than your average neighborhood firework show, Chukchansi park is the place to be on the 4th of July. Chukchansi Park is putting on an awesome baseball game, with an awesome fan experience.

"There's nothing like this Central Valley tradition really anywhere," says Jonathan Bravo with the Fresno Grizzlies.

For the past 20 years, the Fresno Grizzlies have been putting on a show for Independence Day.

"This is a game we know it's going to sell out, the crowd is going to be in it the whole time," Bravo said. "We really pull out all the stops for the 4th of July.

Bravo says every year, his staff is just as excited as the fans.

"You get to come out, enjoy a ballgame with your friends and family, have a hot dog, have a beer, and then at the end of all of it, come down to the field for the fireworks show," he said.

"We open up the gates and let the fans sit on the beautiful field behind the brand new playing surface," Bravo said.

With a 6:35 pm first pitch, those triple digits will start to cool.

"Once that sun goes down, the nice, cool breeze comes over," Bravo said.

The game also welcomes a brand new stars and stripes ball cap.

"The players will be wearing the same exact hat," Bravo said. "What's really unique about it is that it's the same design that all of Minor League Baseball has, but the Major League Baseball teams as well.

With family, food, fireworks, and baseball on the menu, Bravo says it's a game unlike any other.

"If you haven't been to Chukchansi Park for the 4th of July, you have to," he said. "The energy is unlike any other game or any other event we put out here. It's completely electric from the time the gates open to the time the final firework goes off."

